Calvin Ridley Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Ridley (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

While Ridley won't practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Callahana noted that the wideout is expected back for Thursday's session. Assuming he's available Sunday versus the Texans, Ridley will be in line to continue to lead a Tennessee wideout corps in Week 12 that will also feature Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd.