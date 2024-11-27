Calvin Ridley Injury: Sits out practice with ankle injury

Ridley didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley is tending to the ankle injury after playing 79 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans while finishing with five receptions for 93 yards on six targets. His absence from practice to begin Week 13 prep makes his status worth tracking in advance of Sunday's game against the Commanders, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that Ridley's availability for the contest is in danger.