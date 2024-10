Ridley (foot) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley missed Wednesday's practice, so what the wideout is able to do Friday will be pivotal with regard to his chances of playing against the Lions on Sunday. With DeAndre Hopkins having been traded to the Chiefs, Ridley has a chance to pick up the pace in terms of his production in the coming weeks, but first he'll need to move past his foot issue.