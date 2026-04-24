Calvin Ridley Injury: Titans add competition at WR

Ridley will face competition for targets from Carnell Tate, whom the Titans drafted fourth overall Thursday, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.

Ridley led the Titans with 43 receiving yards per game in 2025 but was limited to seven appearances before a fractured fibula ended his season. Tennessee subsequently signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and used a top-five draft choice on Tate out of Ohio State to bolster its wide receiver room. Ridley likely has the inside track on a starting role opposite Tate once the veteran wide receiver regains health, as Robinson operates primarily out of the slot. In addition to health and target competition, questionable quarterback play also clouds Ridley's fantasy outlook, as 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward ranked last among qualified passers with 5.9 yards per pass attempt during the quarterback's rookie season.