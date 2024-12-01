Calvin Ridley News: Can't convert opportunities

Ridley recorded two receptions on seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders.

Ridley had been on a strong run of production, though this performance was reminiscent of his struggles earlier in the campaign. He struggled to get on the same page as Will Levis on both long and short-distance targets, with his only catches going for 30 and 15 yards. Positively, Ridley continues to get plenty of opportunities, as he now has at least seven targets in six of his last eight contests.