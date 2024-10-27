Calvin Ridley News: Finally gets on track

Ridley recorded 10 receptions on 15 targets for 143 yards in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions.

The Titans have been doing everything they can to get Ridley the ball, as he entered Sunday's game with only three catches across 17 targets in the last two games. His outlook brightened a bit in Sunday's loss thanks to big gains of 47 and 26 yards while showing at least some modest rapport with Mason Rudolph. Given the state of the Titans' offense, it's difficult to trust Ridley moving forward despite the positive outcome.