Calvin Ridley News: Gains 58 yards in loss

Ridley brought in four of six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Ridley was unable to replicate his big scoring day from a week prior, but he still churned out a modest receiving line Sunday. The 29-year-old's fantasy value has taken a hit overall since joining the Titans with a 36-541-3 receiving line through 10 games. Ridley still offers enough juice for those in deeper formats, or even as a Week 12 bye replacement in standard leagues against the Texans next Sunday.