Calvin Ridley headshot

Calvin Ridley News: Logs one catch in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Ridley caught his only target for 18 yards in Thursday's preseason win over San Francisco.

Ridley started the contest but was on the field for only the Titans' first drive, logging seven total offensive snaps. The veteran wideout appears healthy after playing in only seven games last season due to injuries, the last of which was a broken fibula he suffered in Week 11 that forced him to IR for the remainder of the campaign. Ridley looks to be set as Tennessee's No. 3 wide receiver this season behind first-round rookie Carnell Tate (undisclosed) and free-agent signing Wan'Dale Robinson, and the health of the Titans' passing game will largely depend on the growth (or lack thereof) of sophomore QB Cam Ward.

Calvin Ridley
Tennessee Titans
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