Calvin Ridley News: No injury designation for Week 12
Ridley (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Ridley missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, but he isn't expected to face any restrictions Sunday after returning to full practice participation Thursday and Friday. He has excelled since the Titans traded away DeAndre Hopkins, with 358 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four subsequent games.
