Calvin Ridley News: Produces late in loss

Ridley recorded five receptions on six targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars. He added one rush for seven yards.

The entire Tennessee offense struggled to get going and the team had only 37 net passing yards entering halftime. As a result, Ridley's slow start to the game was unsurprising, though he managed to come alive in the second half with long catches of 24,20 and 19 yards. He needs 59 receiving yards in a Week 18 matchup against the Texans to top 1,000 for the second consecutive campaign.