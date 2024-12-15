Calvin Ridley News: Quiet against Bengals

Ridley recorded three receptions on five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals. He added one rush for 19 yards.

Ridley saw his fewest targets since Week 4, though he still made explosive plays with the ball in his hands. He tallied long receptions of 21 and 16 yards and supplemented that with a 19-yard rush off the right end late in the third quarter. Even so, Ridley has 60 or fewer yards from scrimmage in four of his last five games.