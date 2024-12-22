Calvin Ridley News: Scores long TD in loss

Ridley brought in three of five targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 38-30 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Ridley finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for the Titans, adding his first touchdown catch since Week 10 on a 38-yard grab with just under eight minutes remaining in the first quarter. The veteran speedster's yardage total was also his highest since Week 12, and he seemed to have solid rapport with new starter Mason Rudolph overall. Ridley will have a chance to target the suspect secondary of his old Jaguars squad in a Week 17 road clash.