Calvin Ridley News: Tallies 93 yards

Ridley recorded five receptions on six targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans.

Ridley saw only six targets for the second consecutive week as both Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine earned increased usage in the Tennessee offense. However, his role as the big-play threat remains intact as he broke free for a 63-yard catch early in the second quarter. Ridley now has at least one reception of 20 yards in six consecutive games while also topping 70 receiving yards in four of his last five contests.