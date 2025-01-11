Fantasy Football
Cam Akers Injury: Trending toward playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 12:51pm

Akers, who is listed as questionable for Monday's wild-card contest against the Rams with an illness, is expected to play, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

It appears as if there's a bug going around in the Vikings backfield as Ty Chandler didn't practice Friday due to an illness. In any case, Akers is likely going to reprise his role as the backup to Aaron Jones (quadriceps) in the playoff matchup Monday night. Expect official confirmation to occur ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

