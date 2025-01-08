Cam Akers News: Efficient in loss to Detroit

Akers rushed six times for 65 yards during Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Lions. He also secured both of his targets for four yards.

Akers played his usual No. 2 backfield role behind Aaron Jones on the road at Detroit, a game in which he logged his first breakaway run of 40-plus yards on the season. Across 12 regular-season games with Minnesota, he has logged 64 carries for 297 yards (4.6 YPC) and one touchdown, while securing 10 of 11 targets for 52 yards and two scores. He also appeared in five games with the Texans. Akers will continue working as Jones' backup during Monday's wild-card matchup against the Rams.