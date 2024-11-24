Cam Akers News: Falls back to four touches Sunday

Akers totaled three carries for 19 yards and one catch (on one target) for six yards during Sunday's 30-27 win at Chicago.

Akers has been a part of the Vikings offense in four consecutive contests, but his touch count Sunday was a fewest during that stretch after earning 14 in Week 10 at Jacksonville and 12 last Sunday in Tennessee. The elevated usage for Akers in the previous two games may have been spurred by the rib injury that Aaron Jones suffered in the first of those outings, but the latter racked up 25 touches for 129 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD in Week 12, indicating he's more or less back to his status as Minnesota's unquestioned top RB. As a result, Akers could be relegated to a distant No. 2 option behind Jones moving forward.