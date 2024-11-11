Fantasy Football
Cam Akers News: Gets 13 carries in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Akers has 13 carries for 38 yards and one reception for nine yards in Sunday's win at Jacksonville.

Akers played on 26 of the offense's 84 snaps as he got extra playing time late in the game when Aaron Jones missed time with sore ribs. It sounds like Jones won't miss time with the injury, but he could be limited or the Vikings may want to play it safe with his usage this week at Tennessee. Akers could be set for more work as a result.

Cam Akers
Minnesota Vikings
