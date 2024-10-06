Fantasy Football
Cam Akers News: In line for another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 6, 2024 at 11:08am

Akers is expected to serve as the Texans' starting running back due to Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) being inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

While Mixon and Pierce remain sidelined for their third and fourth straight games, respectively, Akers appears poised to lead the Houston backfield once again, with Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor on hand behind Akers for change-of-pace work. In the team's 24-20 win over the Jaguars last weekend, Akers carried 13 times for 53 yards and was not targeted in the passing game. Meanwhile, Taylor logged six carries for 18 yards and Ogunbowale rushed twice for seven yards and caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown.

