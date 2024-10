Akers had two carries for minus-1 yards in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots.

As expected, Akers' role was significantly impacted by the returns of Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce. Akers was on the field for just two snaps, which came during Houston's final possession. He should considered the fourth running back behind Mixon, Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale, who played 18 snaps Sunday.