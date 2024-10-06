Cam Akers News: Scores TD while splitting touches

Akers rushed nine times for 42 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

Dare Ogunbowale got the first five touches among Bills running backs, but Akers made the most of his first two opportunities once he checked in, breaking off an 11-yard run immediately followed by a 15-yard touchdown run. Neither Texans running back found much running room after that point, and while Akers finished as the team's leading rusher, he had only 11 touches to Ogunbowale's 21. If the Texans get Joe Mixon (ankle) or Dameon Pierce (hamstring) back against the Patriots in Week 6, Akers and Ogunbowale would likely both see reductions in usage.