Cam Akers headshot

Cam Akers News: Signs reserve/future contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Akers signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The running back was elevated from the practice squad for Super Bowl LX and played four snaps on special teams. In 2025, he spent time with the Vikings and Seahawks, appeared in six regular-season games and carried the ball five times for 19 yards. Now, he'll likely remain with Seattle at least into OTAs.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Akers
