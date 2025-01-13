Cam Akers News: Suiting up Monday

Akers (illness) is listed as active for Monday's wild-card game against the Rams.

Akers wasn't able to practice Saturday due to an illness, which left him questionable for the Vikings' playoff opener. Despite the ailment, he'll be able to suit up Monday and serve as the primary backup to starting RB Aaron Jones, which has amounted to 6.2 touches for 29.1 yards from scrimmage per game and three total TDs in 12 appearances for Minnesota this season.