Akers is active for Sunday's game against the Lions after being acquired from the Texans on Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Meanwhile, Myles Gaskin is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game. Akers will work as the No. 3 running back, but he may not see much playing time with lead back Aaron Jones (hamstring) set to play. Ty Chandler will work as Jones' backup.