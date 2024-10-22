Cam Gill News: Headed to Carolina

Gill was signed from the Lions' practice squad to the Panthers' active roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gill was with the Panthers during training camp, but he was unable to make the 53-man roster after injuring his ankle in the preseason finale. Gill will provide depth at linebacker for the Panthers, who are dealing with multiple injuries at the position including Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder), Josey Jewell (hamstring), Claudin Cherelus (hamstring) and Jon Rhattigan (knee). Gill primarily served on special teams across 15 regular-season games for Tampa Bay in 2023 and finished with 12 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.