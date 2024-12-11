Fantasy Football
Cam Grandy

Cam Grandy News: Goes without target in Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Grandy played 17 of the Bengals' 71 snaps on offense and went without a target in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

One of four tight ends active for Cincinnati, Grandy finished third in the group in playing time, ahead of Tanner Hudson (14 snaps) but behind Drew Sample (49) and Mike Gesicki (20). Grandy has drawn just one target across his 29 offensive snaps over his four games this season and will likely continue to have a muted role if all of Sample, Gesicki and Hudson stay healthy.

Cam Grandy
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
