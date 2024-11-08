Fantasy Football
Cam Grandy headshot

Cam Grandy News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Grandy reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Grandy was elevated to the Bengals' active roster Thursday and played 10 total snaps (four offensive and six on special teams) in Cincinnati's Week 10 loss to the Ravens, catching his only target for no yards. He could be elevated to the active roster again if the team's tight end room faces injuries later this season.

Cam Grandy
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
