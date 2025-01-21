Cam Grandy News: Signs one-year extension
The Bengals inked Grandy to a one-year contract extension Tuesday.
Grandy suited up for eight regular-season games as an undrafted rookie with Cincinnati, in which span he secured all five of his targets for 28 yards. Down the stretch, the former practice-squad player managed to carve out a consistent depth role. He's now earned an opportunity to continue his development in the Bengals' tight end corps heading into the 2025 season.
