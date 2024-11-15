Fantasy Football
Cam Grandy headshot

Cam Grandy News: Signs to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

The Bengals signed Grandy to their active roster Friday.

Grandy made his first appearance of the season in Cincinnati's Week 10 loss to the Ravens, catching his lone target for no yards across 10 total snaps (four offensive and six on special teams). The Bengals now have five tight ends on their active roster following Grandy's signing Friday. He's expected to serve as a depth piece while also likely contributing on special teams in Cincinnati's Week 11 matchup against the Chargers.

Cam Grandy
Cincinnati Bengals
