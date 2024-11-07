Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cam Grandy headshot

Cam Grandy News: Will play vs. Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Grandy is active for Thursday night's game against Baltimore.

Grandy signed with the Bengals in May as an undrafted free agent, and he was signed to the practice squad after he was unable to make the 53-man roster after training camp. Grandy was elevated from the practice squad, and he'll make his NFL regular-season debut serving as the Bengals' No. 4 tight end behind Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson.

Cam Grandy
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now