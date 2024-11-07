Cam Grandy News: Will play vs. Ravens

Grandy is active for Thursday night's game against Baltimore.

Grandy signed with the Bengals in May as an undrafted free agent, and he was signed to the practice squad after he was unable to make the 53-man roster after training camp. Grandy was elevated from the practice squad, and he'll make his NFL regular-season debut serving as the Bengals' No. 4 tight end behind Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson.