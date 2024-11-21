Fantasy Football
Cam Hart Injury: DNP on estimated injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Hart (concussion/ankle) was listed as a DNP on the Chargers' estimated practice report Thursday.

Hart was diagnosed with a concussion during the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Bengals this past Sunday, and the rookie fifth-round pick is also dealing with an ankle injury. Even if he's able to work through his ankle issue, he'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to see the field Monday against the Ravens.

Cam Hart
Los Angeles Chargers
