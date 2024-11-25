Fantasy Football
Cam Hart headshot

Cam Hart Injury: Inactive Monday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Hart (concussion/ankle) is inactive for Monday Night Football against the Ravens.

The cornerback was a full participant in practice Saturday, but he still needed to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol to return in time for Monday's game. Hart has 30 tackles (21 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 2024. Tarheeb Still, Ja'Sir Taylor and Eli Apple might be in line to see more snaps in his absence.

Cam Hart
Los Angeles Chargers
