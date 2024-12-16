Cam Hart Injury: Logs DNP

Hart (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Hart suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, so it's not surprising he wouldn't be able to practice the next day. However, with the Chargers on a short week and hosting the Broncos on Thursday, the team only held a walkthrough and his participant level was only an estimate. Either way, Hart will likely have a tough time clearing the league's five-step concussion protocols in time to suit up for Week 16.