Cam Hart Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Hart (concussion/ankle) was a full practice participant Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Ravens.

Hart steadily increased his practice participation this week, culminating in a full session Saturday. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play Monday. If he's unable to be cleared, Tarheeb Still and Ja'Sir Taylor would be candidates to start at corner alongside Kristian Fulton.

