Cam Hart Injury: Upgrades to limited work

Hart (concussion/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Hart began the Chargers' week of practice with an estimated DNP after sustaining a concussion in the Week 11 win over the Bengals. However, he upgraded to a limited session Friday, which suggests he may be trending toward playing in Monday night's matchup against the Ravens. Hart must still clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 12.