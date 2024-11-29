Cam Hart Injury: Will be absent again Sunday

Hart (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Falcons.

Hart suffered a concussion Week 11 against the Bengals and missed last Monday's loss to Baltimore. While he's no longer listed as having a concussion, the rookie cornerback aggravated an ankle injury in practice last weekend, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, and wasn't able to practice at all this week. Tarheeb Still and Kristian Fulton figure to work as Los Angeles' starting cornerbacks versus Atlanta.