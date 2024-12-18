Cam Hart Injury: Won't play Thursday vs. Denver

Hart (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Hart was diagnosed with a concussion during the Chargers' 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers this past Sunday, which prevented him from participating in practice all week. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play in Week 17 against the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28. Tarheeb Still is the top candidate to start at outside corner Thursday opposite Kristian Fulton due to Hart's injury.