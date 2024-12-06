Cam Hart News: Ready for Sunday

Hart (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

The rookie corner from Notre Dame was sidelined for the Chargers' last two games after sustaining an ankle injury during the Week 11 win over the Bengals, but he practiced in full Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to suit up Sunday. With Hart back at full health, he's expected to start opposite Kristian Fulton as part of the Chargers' top outside cornerback duo.