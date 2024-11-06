Fantasy Football
Cam Johnson News: Signs with Panthers' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 9:08am

Carolina signed Johnson to its practice squad Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After trading Jonathan Mingo to Dallas on Tuesday, Carolina currently only has three healthy wide receivers on its active roster, so it makes sense that they're looking for depth at that position. Johnson is now a big step closer to making his regular-season NFL debut.

