Cam Johnson News: Signs with Panthers' practice squad
Carolina signed Johnson to its practice squad Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
After trading Jonathan Mingo to Dallas on Tuesday, Carolina currently only has three healthy wide receivers on its active roster, so it makes sense that they're looking for depth at that position. Johnson is now a big step closer to making his regular-season NFL debut.
Cam Johnson
Free Agent
