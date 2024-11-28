Cam Jones Injury: Questionable to play Friday
Jones (illness) has been deemed questionable to suit up in Friday's Week 13 matchup against the Raiders.
Jones has been dealing with an illness and was held out of the first two practices this week. However, he was estimated as a full participant during Thursday's walkthrough, which bodes well for his chance of playing Friday. Jones has been a fixture on special teams this season but has yet to play a defensive snap through 11 contests.
