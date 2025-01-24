Fantasy Football
Cam Jurgens headshot

Cam Jurgens Injury: Officially listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Jurgens (back) was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.

Jurgens sat out Philadelphia's first two practices of the week, so it's encouraging to see him upgrade to at least a limited session Friday. Nick Gates will figure to start at center Sunday in the event that Jurgens isn't cleared to face Washington.

Cam Jurgens
Philadelphia Eagles
