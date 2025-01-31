Fantasy Football
Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens News: Cleared to face Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 5:26pm

Jurgens (back) doesn't carry an injury designation for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.

Jurgens wasn't able to start the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders due to the injury, but he was able to come on in relief of an injured Landon Dickerson (knee) to play 27 offensive snaps. Both Dickerson and Jurgens are now cleared to face Kansas City on Feb. 9.



