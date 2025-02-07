Cam Jurgens News: Cleared to face Kansas City

Jurgens (back) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Super Bowl LIX matchup versus Kansas City.

Jurgens practiced in full this week, and both he and LG Landon Dickerson (knee) are cleared to play Sunday. Jurgens was unable to start the NFC Championship two weeks ago against the Commanders but did come on in relief after Dickerson went down with an injury. Jurgens should be back at center for the Super Bowl, allowing Dickerson to kick back to left guard.