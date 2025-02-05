Cam Jurgens News: Logs full practice Wednesday
Jurgens (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jurgens was unable to start at center during the Eagles' NFC Championship Game victory over the Commanders due to a back injury. The additional week off has helped the 2022 second-round pick progress enough in his recovery to participate fully in practices. Barring any setbacks, Jurgens should be given the green light to play Sunday against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
