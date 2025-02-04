Cam Lewis News: Has career-best season

Over 17 regular-season games in 2024, Lewis recorded 68 tackles (47 solo) and four passes defensed, including an interception.

After not reaching 150 defensive snaps in any of his first four seasons as a pro, Lewis was on the field for 569 defensive snaps in 2024. This was due in large part to injuries to other Buffalo defensive backs, most notably a four-game absence from regular starting slot cornerback Taron Johnson early in the season. Lewis is slated to return with the Bills in 2025, and the team may need to shake up its corner rotation if Rasul Douglas leaves in free agency.