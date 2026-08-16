Cam Lewis News: Participates Saturday

Lewis made one tackle assist during Saturday's preseason opener against the Browns.

The starting free safety played just 15 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps in the contest, participating in just 10 defensive plays. Any playing time is a good sign for Lewis, who has recently healed from a leg injury where he needed to be carted off the practice field. The 29-year-old will likely see a similar snap share in Saturday's preseason contest against the Bengals.