Cam Little News: Delivers only points in blowout

Little made both of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Lions.

The 21-year-old started the scoring with a 59-yard field goal during the first quarter and added a 35-yarder to close out the first half, and that was it for Jacksonville's scoring as the offense mustered just 10 first downs. Little is 15-for-16 on field goals and 19-for-19 on extra points this season, but the Jaguars' already inconsistent offense has taken a further step back the past two weeks in the absence of Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).