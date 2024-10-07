Cam Little News: Flawless in Week 5

Little converted on all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 37-34 win versus the Colts.

Little had been doing well with the limited opportunities he saw during the first four games of the season, and he demonstrated consistency again Sunday. If Jacksonville can build on the offensive momentum they built in Week 5, Little seems to have the ability to deliver for fantasy managers. If the Jaguars revert to the mean they established for themselves through the first four weeks of the year though, he won't be viable in most formats.