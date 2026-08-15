Cam Little News: Goes 3-for-3 on FG tries in preseason opener
Little made all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Saturday's 24-20 preseason win against the Saints.
Little showed no rust in his first game action since last season, making field goals from 54, 32 and 36 yards out, respectively. The big-legged kicker enters his third NFL campaign on the heels of a standout sophomore season during which he made 30 of 34 FG tries over 17 regular-season games and set an NFL record with a 68-yard make against the Raiders in Week 9. Little's accuracy and ability to convert from distance make him among the top kicker choices in most fantasy formats.
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