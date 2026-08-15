Cam Little headshot

Cam Little News: Goes 3-for-3 on FG tries in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Little made all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Saturday's 24-20 preseason win against the Saints.

Little showed no rust in his first game action since last season, making field goals from 54, 32 and 36 yards out, respectively. The big-legged kicker enters his third NFL campaign on the heels of a standout sophomore season during which he made 30 of 34 FG tries over 17 regular-season games and set an NFL record with a 68-yard make against the Raiders in Week 9. Little's accuracy and ability to convert from distance make him among the top kicker choices in most fantasy formats.

Cam Little
Jacksonville Jaguars
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