Cam Little News: Knocks two field goals in loss

Little made two of his three field-goal tries during Sunday's 23-20 loss versus the Texans.

Little did not get to kick any extra-point attempts in Week 13, as Jacksonville's first touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter only cut Houston's lead to 23-12. His miss came from 55 yards out earlier in the fourth quarter, and both of his made field goals Sunday were short kicks. He doesn't profile as a great fantasy option heading into a Week 14 matchup at Tennessee.