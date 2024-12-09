Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Little headshot

Cam Little News: Makes chip shot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Little converted his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Titans.

Little connected from 23 yards out early in the fourth quarter to get Jacksonville on the scoreboard, and later made his only PAT attempt after a Tank Bigsby touchdown run. The rookie kicker hasn't had many opportunities this season but has converted 18-20 FGAs when called upon.

Cam Little
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now